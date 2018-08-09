Gaza Militants Fire Scores of Rockets at Israel, IDF Reports

"In the last 5 hours, approximately 70 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip at Israel. The Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted 11 launches, the majority of the rockets hit open areas," the IDF spokesperson tweeted.
A short while ago, IDF aircraft fired towards a vehicle used by a Gazan rocket launching squad to launch a rocket at Israeli territory pic.twitter.com/E7mLpaNB0d— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) August 8, 2018
Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces said that an Israeli combat aircraft on Wednesday attacked 12 Palestinian targets in the Gaza Strip. The move was a response to rocket attacks that continue from the territory of the Palestinian enclave, according to IDF.
