Israeli Airstrikes Hit 12 Palestinian Targets in Gaza Strip

"The strikes were delivered in response to shooting at civil engineering equipment [at the Israeli-Palestinian border] and multiple rocket launches from the Gaza Strip targeting the Israeli territory," the IDF press service said in a statement.
The IDF earlier said that the Palestinians already fired at least 36 rockets at the Israeli territory on Wednesday, four of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system. Meanwhile, several Palestinian rockets fell in the Israeli city of Sderot, wounding two civilians.
