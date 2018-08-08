US, Turkish Diplomats Meet to Discuss Detained Pastor Brunson

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan met with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal to discuss bilateral issues including Pastor Andrew Brunson, the State Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The two discussed a range of bilateral matters including Pastor Brunson," the release said.

© REUTERS / Demiroren News Agency, DHA Turkey Unlikely to Cave in to US Pressure Over Arrested Pastor - Researcher

The US government recently imposed sanctions on Turkish ministers for not releasing the pastor who was jailed by Ankara for allegedly having a role in the 2016 military coup.

Previous month, Andrew Brunson was released from a Turkish prison and placed under house arrest.

READ MORE: Turkey Using Arrested US Pastor as 'Bargaining Chip' With Washington — Scholar

Previous week, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed hope that the pastor detention would be resolved "in the coming days." He also said that the United States had every intention of working cooperatively with Turkey.