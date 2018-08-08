US, Turkish Diplomats Meet to Discuss Detained Pastor Brunson

"The two discussed a range of bilateral matters including Pastor Brunson," the release said.
Previous month, Andrew Brunson was released from a Turkish prison and placed under house arrest.
READ MORE: Turkey Using Arrested US Pastor as 'Bargaining Chip' With Washington — Scholar
Previous week, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed hope that the pastor detention would be resolved "in the coming days." He also said that the United States had every intention of working cooperatively with Turkey.
