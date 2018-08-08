Saudi Air Defense System Intercepts Houthi Missile Targeting Jizan - Reports

Saudi Arabia's air defense system shot down a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis, Al Arabiya reported. According to the media outlet, the missile was destroyed while approaching the city of Jizan.
Prior to that, the Yemeni Houthi movement stated via its television network al-Masirah on Wednesday that it had launched a missile targeting the industrial city of Jizan in southern Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia has been subject to numerous Houthi attacks, who continue to oppose the Saudi-led coalition's involvement in the Yemeni war.
Currently, Yemeni pro-government forces, backed by the Saudi-led coalition of Gulf States, have suspended their advance into the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. Their military operation, aimed at gaining control of the city, began on June 13 after the Houthis ignored the government's offer for a peaceful settlement, which expired on June 12. The government stated that it had exhausted all available political and diplomatic means to make the rebels withdraw from the port.
