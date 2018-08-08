Saudi Air Defense System Intercepts Houthi Missile Targeting Jizan - Reports

The city of Jizan and surrounding areas have been the target of numerous missile attacks by Yemen's Houthi movement. A large number of these attacks have been intercepted by Saudi air defense systems.

Saudi Arabia's air defense system shot down a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis, Al Arabiya reported. According to the media outlet, the missile was destroyed while approaching the city of Jizan.

Prior to that, the Yemeni Houthi movement stated via its television network al-Masirah on Wednesday that it had launched a missile targeting the industrial city of Jizan in southern Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has been subject to numerous Houthi attacks, who continue to oppose the Saudi-led coalition's involvement in the Yemeni war.

READ MORE: Houthis Claim Drone Attack on Saudi Aramco Refinery in Riyadh

In June, the Houthis launched four missiles at Jizan and another missile at Riyadh, although Saudi forces managed to intercept them all.

READ MORE: Yemeni Prime Minister Arrives in Riyadh to Discuss Peace Process - Reports

Currently, Yemeni pro-government forces, backed by the Saudi-led coalition of Gulf States, have suspended their advance into the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. Their military operation, aimed at gaining control of the city, began on June 13 after the Houthis ignored the government's offer for a peaceful settlement, which expired on June 12. The government stated that it had exhausted all available political and diplomatic means to make the rebels withdraw from the port.

READ MORE: Saudi-led Coalition Strikes Houthis Around Airport of Yemen's Hodeidah - Reports