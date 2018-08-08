Bomb Explosion in Syria’s Daraa Province Leaves 4 People Injured – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Four civilians were injured on Wednesday after an improvised explosive device went off in the Ash Shajarah town in the southern Syrian province of Daraa, SANA reported.

The blast injured a young man, a woman and two little girls, the SANA news agency reported, citing head of Daraa National Hospital Bassam Hariri. Hariri added that one of the girls sustained serious injuries.

The explosive device was reportedly staged by the Daesh* terrorist group.

© AFP 2018 / Mohamad ABAZEED WATCH Drone Footage of Liberated Yarmouk in Syria's Daraa Province Where US Arms Reportedly Found

The attack took place amid the ongoing offensive by the Syrian government forces to eliminate the last pockets of terrorists in the province. According to the recent statement by Russia, the operation is coming to its end.

In the meantime, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Refugee Reception, Distribution and Settlement reported that Syrian engineering units continued mine clearance operations in a number of districts in Syria and over the past 24 hours and 40 explosive devices have been found and defused in the Homs province.

According to the ministry's daily bulletin, mine clearance operations are underway in the settlements of Majdal, Talbiseh, Nasiri-Harabesi in the Homs province.

"They found and defused 40 explosive devices, while no improvised explosive devices were found," the bulletin said.

Over the past 24 hours, two hectares of Syrian territory, five buildings and 0.6 miles of road have been cleared of mines.

In the Homs province, a total of 205.8 hectares of territory, 655 buildings and 24 miles of roads have been cleared of mines. The engineering units also found and defused 6,670 explosive devices including 2,097 improvised explosive devices.

READ MORE: Op to Eliminate Militants in Syrian Daraa Province Almost Completed — Moscow

The military operation in the regions, partially controlled by various militant groups, was launched by Damascus in June after its capital and several other cities had been shelled by local militants despite an ongoing ceasefire reached with the help of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria.

READ MORE: Syria's Daraa: Why is Its Liberation So Important and What Comes Next?

*Daesh — a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia