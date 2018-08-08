Record Number of Israeli Women to Serve in Armed Forces' Combat Units - Reports

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - A thousand Israeli women have volunteered to serve in the Armed Forces' combat units, the highest figure compared to those recorded in previous years, Galei Tzahal radio reported on Wednesday following the end of the military conscription period.

Galei Tzahal, the official radio station of the Israeli Army, reported that this year's number of volunteers turned out to be twice as high as that five years ago. There also was an increase in the number of religious women, even though Israeli law states that they can be exempt from military service.

The female draftees comprise not only native-born Israelis, but also youth from abroad, namely Europe, Latin America and Africa, including over 300 women from Ukraine, 285 from Russia and another 248 from the United States.

According to the radio station, a portion of these women will be serving as military engineers, and in paratroopers' brigades, armored divisions, artillery corps and air defense units.

Israel remains one of the few countries around the world where women are required to serve in the military. Starting from 2000, Israeli women were allowed to serve in almost all combat units.