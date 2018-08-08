Record Number of Israeli Women to Serve in Armed Forces' Combat Units - Reports

Galei Tzahal, the official radio station of the Israeli Army, reported that this year's number of volunteers turned out to be twice as high as that five years ago. There also was an increase in the number of religious women, even though Israeli law states that they can be exempt from military service.
According to the radio station, a portion of these women will be serving as military engineers, and in paratroopers' brigades, armored divisions, artillery corps and air defense units.
Israel remains one of the few countries around the world where women are required to serve in the military. Starting from 2000, Israeli women were allowed to serve in almost all combat units.
Major G. was just appointed by the Israeli Air Force (IAF) commander as the first female flight squadron commander in the IAF.— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) August 7, 2018
"It’s a great privilege that comes with immense responsibility. The real work is still ahead of me. I am proud to serve in the IAF." — Major G. pic.twitter.com/gJsszX7Dv5
