Israeli Military Sounds Air Defense Sirens Near Gaza's Border

The Israeli military sounded air defense sirens near the Gaza Strip border on Wednesday and stated it was checking if there had been any missile or mortar launched from the enclave, local media reported.

Following media reports, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tweeted that sirens sounded in the city of Sderot and the Sh'ar HaNegev Regional Council.

Sirens sounded in the city of Sderot and the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/F5q0xIIYlZ — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 8 августа 2018 г.

In a subsequent tweet, the Israeli military said the siren alert turned out to be a false alarm.

The sirens heard in the city of Sderot and the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council, appear to be a false alarm — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 8 августа 2018 г.

In late July, the red alert sirens sounded in northern Israel, with the IDF later explaining that they were caused by rockets fired as part of the internal fighting in Syria, and not an assault on Israel.

The recent incident comes amid discussions between Hamas and Israel of Egyptian and UN-proposed plans to quell the violence in the Gaza, which started over three months ago. Since March 30, Palestinians have been participating in the Great March of Return, protesting the Gaza Strip siege and demanding that the Palestinian refugees be granted the right to return to the territories they claim were illegally seized by Israel after the 1948 war.