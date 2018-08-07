Syrian Opposition Members Arrested on Militant-Held Territories in Idlib, Hama

"According to the information of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, dozens of representatives of the Syrian opposition have been arrested on the territories controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and Jabhat Tahrir Suriya [terrorist groups, banned in Russia] in provinces of Idlib and Hama," Maj. Gen. Alexei Tsygankov, head of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, said on Tuesday at a daily briefing.
The reconciliation center urged the leaders of the illegal armed groups to stop provocations and contribute to the conflict settlement on the territories under their control.
