Bahrain Backs Saudis in Row With Canada Over Arrested Civil Rights Activists

"The Kingdom of Bahrain affirms its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia…against anyone attempting to undermine its sovereignty," the Bahraini foreign ministry announced on Twitter.
The conflict escalated earlier today when the Canadian envoy Dennis Horak was declared a persona non-grata and a trade deal with Ottawa was frozen.
In 2012 Raif Badawi was accused of insulting Islam and commiting cybercrimes and sentenced to 10 years in prison. His wife and children fled to Canada immediately after the arrest and became Canadian citizens last July.
