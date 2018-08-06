Bahrain Backs Saudis in Row With Canada Over Arrested Civil Rights Activists

On Monday Riyadh recalled its ambassador to Canada for consultations and gave the Canadian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia only 24 hours to leave the kingdom, stating that it wouldn’t accept foreign "interference."

"The Kingdom of Bahrain affirms its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia…against anyone attempting to undermine its sovereignty," the Bahraini foreign ministry announced on Twitter.

The conflict escalated earlier today when the Canadian envoy Dennis Horak was declared a persona non-grata and a trade deal with Ottawa was frozen.

The action was a response to the criticism of the human rights situation in the country by Canada. Last week Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said that Ottawa was “alarmed” by Riyadh’s decision to imprison Samar Badawi, the sister of Saudi liberal opposition activist Raif Badawi and urged the Saudis to release both.

In 2012 Raif Badawi was accused of insulting Islam and commiting cybercrimes and sentenced to 10 years in prison. His wife and children fled to Canada immediately after the arrest and became Canadian citizens last July.