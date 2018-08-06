Shark Kills Czech Man in Red Sea in Third Lethal Attack on Tourists in 8 Years

Despite the incident, hotels reportedly have not received instructions to restrict access to beaches, letting tourists continue to swim and dive freely in the Red Sea.

According to The Telegraph, citing a Czech foreign ministry official, a Czech tourist has been killed by a shark in the Red Sea. The man, who had gone to the Egyptian resort of Marsa Allam with his family, was allegedly attacked by a shark on Friday.

Later local media reported that only part of his remains had been found washed up on shore.

Marsa Allam city council chairman General Atef Wagdy told AFP that the authorities are coordinating the transfer of the body to the Czech Embassy, to return the man's remains to his family.



"There is no problem in diving" around Marsa Allam, but people who swim on the surface in deep waters beyond the coral may be vulnerable to attack, he added.

The man is the third shark attack victim in the region. Attacks in 2010 and 2015, claimed the lives of German tourists.