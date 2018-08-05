SDF Drives Daesh Out of 'All Border Points' in Eastern Syria – Reports

The developments came a few days after the Syrian Army completely eliminated terrorists in the southwestern Daraa province while the Syrian Democratic Forces wiped out a Daesh stronghold in the country's northeast.

All border points controlled by Daesh* near the strategic city of Albukamal in eastern Syria have been captured by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), according to Al-Masdar News.

The newspaper cited a SDF spokesperson as saying that the SDF seized "the entire desert of eastern Deir ez-Zor province" and managed to secure the Al-Hasakah provincial border earlier this week.

The spokesperson added that the SDF plans to completely drive Daesh militants out of Deir ez-Zor in the coming days.

© REUTERS / Rodi Said Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters walk with their weapons during an offensive against Daesh terrorists in northern Raqqa province, Syria

Earlier, the Kurdish Firat News Agency reported that the SDF had wrestled control from Daesh over the town of Dashisha, located near the Iraqi border, during a major offensive launched in northeastern Hasakah province on June 3.

On May 1, the SDF and the US-led coalition launched the al-Jazeera Storm operation to clear Syria's eastern border of the Daesh terrorists, who had regrouped there after losing control over Raqqa.

The first stage of the operation ended successfully, in the liberation of the town of al-Baghuz Fawqani in Deir Ez-Zor province, the coalition said.

The US-led coalition of more than 70 members is conducting military offensives against Daesh militants in Syria and Iraq.

The coalition's activities in Iraq are conducted in cooperation with Iraqi officials, but those in Syria are neither coordinated with Damascus, nor authorized by a UN Security Council resolution.

*Daesh, a terrorist group banned in Russia and an array of other countries