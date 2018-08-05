Register
14:56 GMT +305 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Syrian Democratic Forces and US soldiers (L) gather at the al-Tanak oil field as they prepare to relaunch a military campaign against Daesh , near Abu Kamal, province of Deir Ezzor, eastern Syria on May 1, 2018

    SDF Drives Daesh Out of 'All Border Points' in Eastern Syria – Reports

    © AFP 2018 / Delil souleiman
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 21

    The developments came a few days after the Syrian Army completely eliminated terrorists in the southwestern Daraa province while the Syrian Democratic Forces wiped out a Daesh stronghold in the country's northeast.

    All border points controlled by Daesh* near the strategic city of Albukamal in eastern Syria have been captured by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), according to Al-Masdar News.

    The newspaper cited a SDF spokesperson as saying that the SDF seized "the entire desert of eastern Deir ez-Zor province" and managed to secure the Al-Hasakah provincial border earlier this week.

    READ MORE: Arms Provided to SDF 'Limited, Mission-Specific' — US-Led Coalition

    The spokesperson added that the SDF plans to completely drive Daesh militants out of Deir ez-Zor in the coming days.

    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters walk with their weapons during an offensive against Daesh terrorists in northern Raqqa province, Syria
    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters walk with their weapons during an offensive against Daesh terrorists in northern Raqqa province, Syria

     

    Earlier, the Kurdish Firat News Agency reported that the SDF had wrestled control from Daesh over the town of Dashisha, located near the Iraqi border, during a major offensive launched in northeastern Hasakah province on June 3.

    READ MORE: SDF Fire at 'Unidentified Aggressor' Near Syria's Deir Ez-Zor– US-Led Coalition

    On May 1, the SDF and the US-led coalition launched the al-Jazeera Storm operation to clear Syria's eastern border of the Daesh terrorists, who had regrouped there after losing control over Raqqa.

    Members of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) ride near near the main traffic circle in Raqqa Syria, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017
    © AP Photo / Asmaa Waguih
    'They Played Drama to the Press': Ex-SDF Spokesman on Daesh Militants' Evacuation From Raqqa
    The first stage of the operation ended successfully, in the liberation of the town of al-Baghuz Fawqani in Deir Ez-Zor province, the coalition said.

    The US-led coalition of more than 70 members is conducting military offensives against Daesh militants in Syria and Iraq.

    The coalition's activities in Iraq are conducted in cooperation with Iraqi officials, but those in Syria are neither coordinated with Damascus, nor authorized by a UN Security Council resolution.

    *Daesh, a terrorist group banned in Russia and an array of other countries

    Related:

    SDF Fire at 'Unidentified Aggressor' Near Syria's Deir Ez-Zor– US-Led Coalition
    US Created Base in Syria Because of Turkey's Saber-Rattling - SDF
    SDF Regain Control of Villages Near Euphrates Captured by Syrian Army - Reports
    'US Has Established a New Base on the Manbij Front Line' - SDF Commander
    Tags:
    operation, offensive, control, province, militants, desert, Daesh, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Iraq, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Golden Bridge Cau Vang in Vietnam Held by Giant Concrete Hands
    Golden Bridge Cau Vang in Vietnam Held by Giant Concrete Hands
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse