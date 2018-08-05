Daesh Executes Hostage in Syria - Reports

According to Suwayda24 and Sweida News Network online news outlets, Daesh* terrorists in Syria have executed one of a number of hostages taken from the city of Sweida.

Presumably, Muhannad Dhouqan Abu Ammar had been killed by the terrorists, according to images circulated by Daesh, news outlets report.

At the same time, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that more than 30 people had been kidnapped during the July 25 offensive.

Sweida is a city in the south-west of Syria, the administrative center of the governorate of As-Suwayda, near the border with Jordan. It is mostly inhabited by people from the Druze sect.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups. The international community has taken a number of steps aimed at settling the crisis, including through negotiations in Geneva and Astana, as well as the Syrian National Dialogue Congress which took place in the Russian city of Sochi in January.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia