Saudi Arabia Resumes Oil Exports Via Bab al-Mandab Strait - Energy Minister

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia resumed oil exports via Bab al-Mandab Strait, which were briefly halted after an attack on a Saudi tanker, the country's minister of energy, Khalid Falih, said on Saturday.

"The decision to resume oil shipment through the strait of Bab-El-Mandab was made after the leadership of the Coalition has taken necessary measures to protect the Coalition States' ships," the minister said, as quoted by the Saudi Press Agency.

READ MORE: Houthis Target Saudi Oil Tanker Off Yemen's Coast

© AP Photo / JOHN MOORE Saudi Arabia Faces Problems Selling Extra Oil After Deal With US - Reports

According to the minister, the decision came into effect earlier on Saturday.

The exports were suspended on July 25 after an unsuccessful attack by the Houthi movement, one of the parties to the ongoing Yemeni civil war, on a tanker in the Red Sea. None of the crew were injured, while the vessel itself was lightly damaged. Saudi Arabia is heading the coalition that has been supporting the other side of the conflict, the government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.