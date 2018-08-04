Register
04 August 2018
    An image made available by the jihadist Twitter account Al-Baraka news on June 9, 2014 allegedly shows Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) militants waving the trademark Jihadits flag as vehicles drive on a newly cut road through the Syrian-Iraqi border between the Iraqi Nineveh province and the Syrian town of Al-Hasakah

    State Dept: New Global Terror Group Could Emerge in Iraq Due to Lack of Reforms

    © AFP 2018 / ALBARAKA NEWS
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A new prominent global terrorist organization like the Daesh could emerge in Iraq if the country does not implement social and political reforms, State Department Senior Adviser Douglas Padgett said during a panel discussion with the Hudson Institute in Washington, DC on Friday.

    "We’ve certainly beaten them [the Islamic State] back and defeated them militarily, but again the political conditions, social conditions, the cultural conditions, the lack of reconciliation, the lack of accountability — criminal accountability is an extraordinarily important issue but criminal accountability alone does not give us communities that can live with one another," Padgett said. "This is an issue that has to be dealt with as well. ISIS[Daesh] may be gone, but something like ISIS[Daesh] can come back."

    President Bush with Vice President Cheney and Senior Staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center
    © Flickr/ The U.S. National Archives
    Bush, Cheney’s Iraq Lies and War Crimes Spawned Daesh and Killed Millions
    Padgett also emphasized that while progress has been made in eliminating the Daesh from Iraq, the terror organization remains active globally.

    Since early July, Iraq has witnessed a series of mass protests in several cities, with demonstrators denouncing corruption, unemployment and disruptions in electricity and water supplies.

    According to local authorities, some cells of the Daesh organization remain active in Iraq, despite the fact the country's leaders declared the end of the war against Daesh in December.

    On Friday, Human Rights Watch said in a press release that Iraq has yet to prosecute members of the Daesh terror group for the August 2014 massacre and abduction of thousands Yazidis in the country’s north.

    "While Iraq’s judges have been charging thousands of ISIS [Islamic State] suspects, according to over a dozen lawyers and judges involved in the trials of ISIS[Daesh] suspects, there are almost no known trials specifically for crimes committed against Yazidis," the release stated.

    Leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, delivering a sermon at a mosque in Iraq
    © AP Photo / Militant video, File
    'Moderating Influence': ISIL Founder Al-Baghdadi Was Released from US Detention Camp After Being 'Deemed Not a Threat'
    Prior to the 2014 offensive in which the Daesh conquered much of Iraq, 360,000 members of the Yazidi religious minority lived in Sinjar, Iraq, the release explained. Today, at least 90 percent of the Yazidi population remains displaced, after fleeing a Daesh onslaught that killed between 2,000 and 5,500 Yazidis, the release noted.

    Additionally, Daesh fighters abducted an estimated 6,300 Yazidis, forcing women and girls into a system of organized rape and sexual slavery, according to the release.

    The release faulted Iraqi officials for prosecuting Daesh captives under a vaguely worded counterterrorism law and relying on confessions instead of investigating specific crimes such as the Yazidi pogrom.

    The release also criticized authorities for failing to protect dozens of mass graves, thereby allowing evidence of Daesh crimes to be lost to time.

