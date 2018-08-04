Turkey to Issue Yuan-Denominated Bonds for 1st Time - Erdogan

"For the first time, we are issuing Chinese Yuan denominated bonds," Erdogan said as quoted by the Anadolu news agency as he delivered a speech to reveal a 100-day plan of Turkey's new presidential cabinet.
Erdogan's comment comes after US President Donald Trump on July 26 threatened sanctions against Turkey over a detention of US pastor Andrew Brunson, who is suspected by the Turkish authorities of links to a terrorist organization.
Erdogan said Turkey would not change its position on the detention of US pastor amid US remarks on possible sanctions.
