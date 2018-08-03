Hormuz Security Influences Those Threatening Iran With Petrodollars – Navy Chief

Iranian Navy commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi has said that Iran's Navy and the IRGC were responsible for ensuring the security in the Strait of Hormuz.
"The security of the Strait will have an influence [on] those who threaten Iran by using their petrodollars," Khanzadi said, speaking on the sidelines of an international military competition in the northern Iranian city of Noshahr this week, according to Iran's FARS News Agency.
The senior officer noted that the continued functioning of the Strait, a chokepoint for some 20% of the world's oil supplies, would depend on commitments by the international community toward Tehran.
Khanzadi also emphasized that the US would not play any role in Iran's decisions on the Strait. "We assess the US measures but they do not affect our decisions; our decisions are based only on the orders of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces," he said, referring to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
The IRGC, Iran's Navy and coastal defense forces amassed a large force, reported to include over 100 vessels, near the Strait of Hormuz for drills this week. The drills kicked off on Thursday, according to Reuters.
Tankers carrying crude oil from Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Economists say any blockage of the route, however temporary, would have devastating consequences for the world economy.
All comments
Show new comments (0)