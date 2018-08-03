Op to Eliminate Militants in Syrian Daraa Province Almost Completed - Moscow

"The [Syrian] government troops' operation to eliminate the hotbed of terrorism in the country's southwest in the provinces of Daraa and Quneitra is nearing completion," Zakharova said at a briefing.
READ MORE: Syria's Daraa: Why is Its Liberation So Important and What Comes Next?
The Syrian government aims to regain control of its border with Jordan and with the disputed territories of Golan Heights, occupied by Israel.
Most of the cities and settlements, as well as the entire border with Jordan and the Golan Heights came under the control of the Syrian army without a fight.
All comments
Show new comments (0)