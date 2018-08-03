Op to Eliminate Militants in Syrian Daraa Province Almost Completed - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The operation to kill militants in the Syrian province of Daraa is coming to an end, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"The [Syrian] government troops' operation to eliminate the hotbed of terrorism in the country's southwest in the provinces of Daraa and Quneitra is nearing completion," Zakharova said at a briefing.

© Sputnik / Michael Alaeddin Syrian Civilians Return to Last Liberated Village in Daraa Province - Officer

The military offensive in the regions, partially controlled by various militant groups, was launched by Damascus in June after its capital and several other cities had been shelled by local militants despite an ongoing ceasefire reached with the help of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria.

The Syrian government aims to regain control of its border with Jordan and with the disputed territories of Golan Heights, occupied by Israel.

Most of the cities and settlements, as well as the entire border with Jordan and the Golan Heights came under the control of the Syrian army without a fight.