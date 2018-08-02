Register
    A picture taken on December 5, 2016 shows destroyed buildings in Aleppo's eastern al-Shaar neighbourhood as Syrian pro-government troops advance towards the area through Karm al-Jabal district during their offensive to retake Syria's second city

    At Least 3 Killed as Militants Shell Residential Area in Aleppo, Syria - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / GEORGE OURFALIAN
    Middle East
    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Militants opened mortar fire targeting a residential quarter of the Aleppo city in Syria, leaving three people killed and six injured, local media reported on Thursday.

    Mortar shells exploded in Jamiat al-Zahraa district, according to Syrian state-run Sana news agency. On July 30, radical militants shelled a residential quarter on the outskirts of of Aleppo, killing two people.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the Russian party to the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian ceasefire has recorded six ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours.

    Aleppo view
    © Sputnik /
    Syrian Government Launches Scale Reconstruction Program in Aleppo
    "The situation in the de-escalation zones is assessed as stable. Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered six cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (2), Hama (1) and Latakia (3). The Turkish side has registered no cases of ceasefire violation," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

    The number of areas, which signed reconciliation agreements, has remained the same and amounts to 2,518, the bulletin said. The number of armed formations claiming that they observe the ceasefire regime has not changed either, standing at 234.

    Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups. In December, it was announced that the Daesh terrorist group had been defeated on both banks of the Euphrates river. The Syrian government army, with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces, continues special operations against the remaining militants.

