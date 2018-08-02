Israeli Embassy: Russian MP Deployment to Golan Heights Coordinated With Israel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The deployment of the Russian military police to the Golan Heights took place following coordination with the Israeli authorities, the Israeli Embassy in Moscow said Thursday.

"The Israeli Embassy to Russia confirms that the deployment of Russian military police forces occurred after an agreement with Israel," the press service of the diplomatic mission told Sputnik.

Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy said earlier in the day that UN peacekeepers, accompanied by the Russian military police, conducted the first patrol in the area of the Syria-Israel disengagement line on Golan Heights in six years.

© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit Syrian Envoy to UN: Israel Helped to Evacuate Militants From Golan Heights

The Russian Defense Ministry also said that it planned to deploy eight observing posts of the military police along the Syrian border with the Golan Heights.

The control over the posts will be transferred to the Syrian governmental troops when the situation in the area is stabilized.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011 with the government forces fighting against a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations. The Syrian government troops are currently conducting a major operation against opposition forces in the southwestern provinces of the country, which are adjacent to Israel and Jordan.