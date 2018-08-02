Syrian Civilians Return to Last Liberated Village in Daraa Province - Officer

DARAA (Sputnik) - Syrian civilians have returned to the last village liberated from militants of Daesh* in country’s Daraa province, an officer of the Syrian army told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The [Kuwayah] village was liberated [on Tuesday]. As you can see, civilians have already returned to their homes," the officer said.

According to residents, they had to flee to the Jordanian border in order not to become a human shield for the terrorists. Kuwayah is located on the Syrian border with Israel and Jordan being the last settlement in southwestern Syria.

Meanwhile, medics have arrived in settlements in the southern Syrian province of Daraa, a Sputnik correspondent reported, adding that the Syrian government troops have also delivered medicines, first-aid materials and field hospitals to the liberated settlements.

"There are many wounded in the villages, as militants used citizens as human shields. Many terrorists blew themselves up when we started the assault, which also resulted in civilians' sufferings," a Syrian officer told Sputnik.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the Syrian servicemen arrested four Daesh militants in the province, who were pretending to be civilians.

"All the detainees will be handed over to the military intelligence. We caught them among the residents. They tried to pass as civilians," a Syrian army officer told Sputnik.

One of the militants was a smuggler supplying terrorists with weapons from Jordan, according to the army.

On Tuesday, the Syrian government forces completed the liberation of settlements in the Yarmouk valley from Daesh. The military operation to identify and eliminate the remaining armed formations in the area continues, but it can already be said that the entire province of Daraa and virtually the whole neighboring province of Quneitra are currently under Damascus control.

Most of the cities and settlements, as well as the entire border with Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, came under the control of the Syrian army without a fight.

Thanks to the military diplomacy of Russian officers, militants of illegal armed groups laid down arms, received amnesty and took the side of the Syrian army. Some of the radical militants, who refused to reconcile, were taken with their families to the province of Idlib.

*Daesh — a terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia