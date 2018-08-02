Israeli Air Force Hits Militants in South Syrian Golan Heights

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are on high alert after the overnight operation in the southern Syrian Golan Heights when an Israeli aircraft fired towards several armed terror operatives.

Last night, an IDF aircraft attacked some armed terror operatives in the southern area of Syrian Golan Heights, the military reported. Though the army did not mention any casualties, according to the Israel Radio, at least seven terrorist operatives have been killed during the strike in the area.

Following the operation, the IDF said that it was "prepared for a variety of scenarios," while noting that the army would further operate to ensure the security of Israeli nationals.

The Syrian-held southern Golan Heights, the apple of discord between Israel and Syria, earlier was controlled by the Daesh* militants. Over the past weeks, incidents in the disputed area have intensified, with both countries exchanging attacks with each other.

Israel has intensified its operations in Syria amid the Syrian army's offensive to clear remaining pockets of terrorists in the country's south.

* Daesh (also called IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) — is a terrorist group banned in Russia.