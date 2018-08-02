Register
10:15 GMT +302 August 2018
    People stand in front of damaged buildings, in the town of Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, near Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 16, 2018

    UN Office Falsifies Facts Accusing Damascus of Daesh Transfer to S Syria: Source

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Middle East
    GENEVA (Sputnik) – The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) is cynically falsifying facts while accusing Damascus of strengthening militants of the Daesh terror group, outlawed in Russia, by relocating them to the country's south, a Russian diplomatic source told Sputnik.

    "The OHCHR statement is a cynical falsification of facts. There was and there could be no agreements with Daesh. There has never been any relocation of Daesh troops from Yarmouk, Tadamon and Hajar Al-Aswad, as it was claimed by the OHCHR statement. During the mentioned period there was a humanitarian action on evacuation of women and children from these regions to Idlib, which was dedicated to the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The goal was to prevent victims in the zone of the anti-Daesh counterterrorist operation," the source said.

    The source pointed out that the OHCHR statement was an attempt to accuse Damascus of cooperation with Daesh while the Syrian government was fighting against terrorism in the war-torn Arab republic.

    Su-22 jet of the Syrian Air Force. File photo
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
    Daesh Displays Alleged Photos of Syrian Pilot, Jet Downed by Israel - Reports
    "At the same time we have witnessed many cases of evacuation of Daesh terrorists as part of the deals reached with the participation of the US-led international coalition. This OHCHR statement once again confirms that the organization is assisting opponents of the legitimate Syrian government. The OHCHR employees' attempt to use bloody events in Suwayda for making false accusations against the Syrian authorities … is shocking," the source added.

    On Tuesday, the OHCHR issued a statement criticizing the Syrian government for alleged relocation of Daesh terrorists to the southern Syrian province of Suwayda, which, according to the UN agency, resulted in mass killings that left over 200 people dead.

    Tags:
    Daesh, UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), Syria, Damascus
