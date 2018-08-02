Syrian Government Launches Scale Reconstruction Program in Aleppo

ALEPPO (Sputnik) - The Syrian government has begun rebuilding infrastructure in war-torn Aleppo province as part of a phased program to encourage the return of displaced people, the regional deputy governor said.

"The three-stage state program includes, first, preparing the infrastructure… second, targeted help to every family, and third bringing people back home by showing how safe it is here," Hamid Kenno said.

Meanwhile, more than a million of displaced Syrians and refugees from nearby Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey have already returned to their homes.

Syria is restoring its cities and infrastructure that were destroyed during seven years of war. The United Nations estimates that the conflict has created over 5.6 million refugees and 6.1 million internally displaced people as of March 2018.

Youtube / Sputnik Syrian Parkour Tracers Practice in Aleppo

In July, the inter-agency coordination committee of the Russian defense and foreign ministries has developed procedures regulating the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

The Russian military announced earlier the creation of a refugee center in Syria that would receive, relocate and accommodate civilians who return home from neighboring states after fleeing hostilities. The reception facilities near the Nassib crossing at the Jordanian border and the Zemrani crossing near the Lebanese border have already been set up and are open for refugees.

The Syrian government, with Russia's help, is making every effort to ensure the repatriation of refugees. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, more than 100,000 people have returned home since the beginning of the year.