Turkish Justice Minister Says US Sanctions Cannot Hurt Him

"I have no other dream than to live and die in this country. I hold no property or money outside Turkey, be it the US or any other country," he tweeted.
In turn, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu demanded that the United States reverse its decision and threatened to retaliate. He said sanctions would achieve nothing.
On Tuesday, the Turkish authorities released US Pastor Brunson from prison and placed him under house arrest.
Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement on Wednesday that Pompeo and Cavusoglu will discuss detention of Pastor Andrew Brunson on the margins of the ASEAN Regional Forum in Singapore.
