Turkish Justice Minister Says US Sanctions Cannot Hurt Him

Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said Wednesday he held no money in the United States and doubted Treasury’s assets freeze over the treatment of an American pastor would affect him.

"I have no other dream than to live and die in this country. I hold no property or money outside Turkey, be it the US or any other country," he tweeted.

© AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici Turkish FM: US Sanctions Move Will Not Be Left Without Retaliation

The US Treasury announced it would block any property belonging to Gul and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on US soil over "unfair and unjust" detention of Pastor Andrew Brunson on claims of a role in the 2016 failed coup.

In turn, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu demanded that the United States reverse its decision and threatened to retaliate. He said sanctions would achieve nothing.

On Tuesday, the Turkish authorities released US Pastor Brunson from prison and placed him under house arrest.

Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement on Wednesday that Pompeo and Cavusoglu will discuss detention of Pastor Andrew Brunson on the margins of the ASEAN Regional Forum in Singapore.