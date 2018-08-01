Turkish Foreign Ministry Strongly Condemns US Sanctions Decision

The United States sanctioned Wednesday Turkey's Minister of justice Abdulhamit Gul and Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu for their roles in the arrest and detention of US pastor Andrew Brunson.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday that US move would not be left without retaliation, adding that Ankara will provide an adequate response to US Sanctions against Turkish ministers.

"We call on the US administration to walk back from this wrong decision," a statement by the Turkish foreign ministry was quoted by Reuters, calling Washington's action a "hostile stance".

"The US move to impose sanctions against two our ministers will not remain unanswered," Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter. "We will not be able to resolve our problems unless the US administration realizes that its attempts to push its illegal demands through such methods are futile," he added.

Meanwhile, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said Wednesday that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will discuss during their meeting in Singapore the detention of Pastor Andrew Brunson.

"Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke by phone on August 1 to once again address the unjust detention of Pastor Andrew Brunson and other US citizens and diplomatic staff," Nauert said. "We are still pursuing a diplomatic approach."

The Turkish authorities placed Brunson in jail for threatening Turkey’s national security by having ties to the organizers of the failed 2016 coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On Tuesday, the Turkish authorities released Brunson from prison and placed him under house arrest.