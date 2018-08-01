Register
18:08 GMT +301 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    People sit on the corniche in Doha, Qatar, June 15, 2017.

    US Pressure Prevented Saudi-Led, UAE-Backed Invasion of Qatar in 2017 - Reports

    © REUTERS / Naseem Zeitoon/File Photo
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson persuaded Saudi Arabia last summer to call off a planned invasion of Qatar, according to the Intercept reports.

    Tillerson intervened to stop a secret Saudi-led, United Arab Emirates (UAE)-backed plan to invade and conquer Qatar, according to one current member of the US Intelligence Community and two former State Department officials, the Intercept reported.

    Мужчины играют в футбол в пустыне Khor Al Adaid в Дохе
    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    State of Qatar: Where Skyscrapers Meet Desert
    21
    Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain in June 2017 cut diplomatic ties with Qatar — which they accused of supporting terrorists — and closed down Qatar’s land, sea and air borders with Arab neighbors.

    At about that time, or shortly afterward, Qatari intelligence agents working inside Saudi Arabia claimed to have discovered the invasion plan and notified Tillerson, according to the Intercept.

    Tillerson then made a series of phone calls urging Saudi officials not to take military action against Qatar — calls that US officials then described as an attempt to negotiate an end to the diplomatic rupture, the article said.

    READ MORE: US Embassy Transfer Sends Strong Signal to America's Arab Allies — Analyst

    The article indicated that Tillerson acted before US and UK intelligence officials confirmed the plan for invasion "several months later."

    "The plan, which was largely devised by the Saudi and UAE crown princes and was likely some weeks away from being implemented, involved Saudi ground troops crossing the land border into Qatar, and, with military support from the UAE, advancing roughly 70 miles toward Doha," the article said.

    Riyadh Skyline showing the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and the famous Kingdom Tower
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / B.alotaby / Riyadh Skyline
    Saudi Arabia Presses Ahead with Canal to Make Qatar an Island – Reports
    The invasion would have circumvented Al Udeid Air Base — the forward headquarters of US Central Command and home to some 10,000 American troops — and seize the capital of Doha, according to the Intercept.

    The Intercept contacted the departments of State and Defense, as well as the Saudis, UAE and Qatar in an unsuccessful attempt to confirm the planned invasion.

    The article also claimed that Tillerson’s intervention angered Saudi and UAE officials and likely led to Tillerson’s departure from the Trump administration on December 1.

    Related:

    Qatar Announces Start of Expansion of Airbase Hosting Over 10,000 US Troops
    US Delegation Meets Taliban Officials in Qatar for Afghan Peace Talks - Reports
    Media Speculate on New Rumors About Qatar's Misconduct During World Cup Bid
    Fans Call for England to Host 2022 World Cup Amid Qatar's Alleged Sabotage Plot
    Tags:
    intelligence, invasion, Rex Tillerson, United States, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok