17:06 GMT +301 August 2018
    A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad's forces is seen in Quneitra, Syria July 22, 2018

    Syrian Servicemen Ambushed in Dumayr, Brigadier General Killed - Source

    © REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki
    Middle East
    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Daesh* terrorist organization militants organized an ambush near Dumayr airport in the Syrian province of Damascus. As a result, three officers and 10 Syrian servicemen were killed, a Syrian security service source told Sputnik Wednesday.

    "Brigadier General Nadim Asaad, responsible for the security of Dumayr area, and two more officers were killed; ten servicemen were also killed, another five were wounded as a result of an ambush organized by Daesh militants to the east of Dumayr airport in Damascus province," the source said.

    The news comes just a day after the Syrian government forces have seized the last villages of Daraa province, captured by the terrorists, finishing the liberation of the region. The military operation started in June after several cities had been shelled by local militants despite an ongoing ceasefire reached with the help of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria.

    READ MORE: Free Syrian Army Militants Side With Gov't Forces to Fight Daesh — Reports

    Despite the fact that a considerable amount of anti-government militants has been evacuated from the country, various jihadist groups continue their fight against Damascus in the war-torn country.

    Daesh*, also known as IS/ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State, is a terrorist organization, banned in Russia

