Guarantors to Reach Final Deal on Syrian Constitutional Commission in Geneva

SOCHI (Sputnik) - The Syrian ceasefire guarantor states — Russia, Turkey and Iran — are seeking to reach a final agreement on the Syrian constitutional commission at a meeting in Geneva scheduled to take place in about a month, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The guarantor countries exchanged views on the establishment of the constitutional commission with [UN Special Envoy for Syria] Mr. [Staffan] de Mistura with the aim to assist and facilitate the formation of this commission. We agreed to continue the negotiations and convene a special meeting in Geneva on this issue in about a month. We are striving to reach a final agreement on the commission at our meeting in Geneva so that its work could start as soon as possible," Ansari said.

According to Ansari, the guarantor states are seeking to help refugees to return to Syria in a safe and organized manner.

The third topic discussed at the negotiations in Sochi is the issue of prisoners and abductees, the Iranian diplomat added.

"A new thing in this is a pilot project, which will soon be launched, and its first stage will be implemented," Ansari said.

Delegations of the Syrian ceasefire guarantor states, as well as of the Syrian government, the Syrian opposition and the United Nations participated in the tenth round of negotiations on the Syrian problem in the Astana format, which took place on Monday and Tuesday in Sochi.