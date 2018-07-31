Over Half of Israelis Support Jewish Nation-State Law – Reports

The law is opposed by 34 percent of respondents, while eight percent have no opinion on the issue, The Jerusalem Post reported citing the Panels Research poll conducted for the Walla! News.
The new legislation has a solid support of 85 percent among those, who define themselves as right-wing parties' supporters.
Another indicator of popular support for the policy of the Israeli government is the public support for the ruling party of Likud, which would get 33 out of 120 seats in the Knesset comparing to 30 seats it currently holds.
READ MORE: Israeli Law on Jewish Nation-State to Mount Tensions in Country — Palestinian MP
The poll was conducted among 532 Israelis with a margin of error amounting to 4.4 percent.
