Syrian Refugees Leaving Rsas, Returning to Areas Freed From Militants

"During the war, 47,000 people passed through this refugee camp, now it hosts 1,073 people. People have recently started leaving the camp and going to their cities that have been liberated from terrorists," the director told reporters.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that about 1.2 million Syrian refugees had returned to their homes since September 2015.
Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Russia along with Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the ceasefire regime in Syria.
