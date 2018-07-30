Register
    UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura (1st R) attends a new round of negotiation with Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations and head of the government delegation Bashar al-Jaafari (2nd L) during the intra-Syrian talks, at Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 14 July 2017

    UN Envoy, Guarantors May Hold Separate Talks on Syrian Constitutional Commission

    Middle East
    SOCHI (Sputnik) - UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura and representatives of the three guarantor states - Russia, Turkey and Iran - can hold separate talks on the creation of the Syrian constitutional commission in Sochi on July 30-31, parallel to the Astana-format negotiations, a source at the talks told Sputnik.

    "There will possibly be separate talks on the constitutional commission in Sochi. But it will be outside the Astana framework. It's mostly because of logistical reasons. Such a meeting was supposed to happen in Geneva soon, but since all the participants are here now, it may be more convenient," the source said.

    Indeed, Vitaly Naumkin, the Russian unofficial adviser to de Mistura and the leading expert on the issue of the Syrian constitutional commission, has arrived in Sochi, although he has never before participated in the Astana-format negotiations that have mostly focused on the ceasefire issue.

    READ MORE: Syrian Opposition Says Wants to Discuss Constitutional Commission

    US-Präsident Donald Trump (L) und Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin (R) während G20-Gipfel (Archivbild)
    © REUTERS / Steffen Kugler
    Trump, Putin Likely to Agree on General Principles in Syria - Trump's Ex-Mideast Adviser
    The Russian delegation is led by Special Presidential Representative for the Syrian Settlement Alexander Lavrentyev and also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin.

    In June, representatives of the three guarantors came to Geneva to have focused discussions with de Mistura for the first time on creating the constitutional commission.

    The delegation of the Syrian opposition for the talks in Sochi includes around 10 people and is headed by Toma, official spokesman for the delegation Ayman Asimi noted.

    Sochi is hosting the 10th high-level meeting of the guarantor states on Syria in the so-called Astana format.

