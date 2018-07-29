Two Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Overnight – Gaza's Health Ministry

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has yet to comment on reports it targeted a group of Palestinians east of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that two Palestinian men were killed by an Israeli airstrike, which took place east of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip overnight. While the report suggests that the strike targeted a group of men gathered near a cemetery, the IDF has yet to comment.

#BREAKING:

According to the Ministry Of Health.

2 #Palestinian dead bodies cut into parts arrived at the hospital due to an #Israeli air strike in the north of the #GazaStrip.

1- Mohannad Hammouda 24 years.

2- Nafez Al-Najjar 25 years. — Bahaa.Shammala 🇵🇸 Gaza ✌ (@palbahaa) 29 июля 2018 г.

Over the weekend, violence along the Israeli-Gaza border has further escalated, with media reporting that an Israeli jet had targeted a group of Palestinians launching flammable balloons from the southern part of the Strip.

Earlier today, a terrorist squad launched arson balloons from the northern Gaza Strip into Israel. In response, an IDF aircraft fired towards the squad — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 27 июля 2018 г.

Gaza’s Health Ministry further reported that three Palestinians, including two teenagers, were killed, while some 80 other Palestinians were wounded following shots fired by the IDF soldiers at protesters.

Local media suggested that a 17-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the chest, a 12-year-old boy succumbed to his wounds from a shooting and a 43-year-old man died from a shot in the head and died in the hospital.

Yesterday’s killing of a 12 year old #Palestinian boy by #Israeli fire in #Gaza is shocking and tragic. Children are #NotATarget! Too many lives have been lost. Its time for this to stop. My hearfelt thought and prayers go out to the bereaved family. — Nickolay E. MLADENOV (@nmladenov) 28 июля 2018 г.

Meanwhile, the IDF stated that some 7,000 Palestinians took part in the demonstrations in several locations along the Gaza border, setting tires on fire, hurling rocks and explosive devices, including a Molotov cocktail, a grenade and pipe bombs at Israeli soldiers.

The IDF further tweeted that shots were fired at Israeli soldiers, but no casualties were reported.

Earlier today, shots were fired at IDF soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip. No injuries were reported. In response, an IDF aircraft targeted an observation post in the northern Gaza Strip — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 27 июля 2018 г.

Since March 30, Palestinians have been holding mass rallies, dubbed the Great Return March, insisting on the return of Palestinian refugees to the territories they claim were illegally seized by Israel after the 1948 war.

In the wake of the US Embassy's official opening in Jerusalem on May 14, over 60 Palestinians were killed and over 2,700 wounded in clashes. President Donald Trump’s decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv and recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December 2017 was strongly condemned by most Muslim countries, as well as nations, supporting a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.