Chinese, Syrian Diplomats Hold ‘In-Depth’ Talks

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China’s special envoy for Syria Xie Xiaoyan travelled to Syria this week for talks with its top diplomat and senior officials, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

"The sides had an in-depth exchange of views on the Syrian problem," the ministry said in a statement.

Xie Xiaoyan visited Syria on July 25-27. He met with Walid Muallem, minister for foreign affairs and migration, his deputy Faisal Mekdad and national reconciliation minister Ali Haidar.

Earlier, Xie Xiaoyan signalled Beijing's willingness "to do its best" to contribute to ordinary Syrians returning back to normal life, noting that at least 260 billion dollars in aid money is needed to restore the war-torn Arab country, and that the restoration would take combined efforts of the entire international community.