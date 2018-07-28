Arab Coalition Strikes at Sanaa Airport in Yemen – Source

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Saudi-led coalition on Friday attacked an international airport and a military air base in the north of the Yemeni capital, a local military source told Sputnik.

"The coalition aviation launched six consecutive strikes at Al Dilmi air base and Sanaa International Airport in the capital’s north," the source with the Sanaa-based Defense Ministry said.

Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies launched a wave of 50 airstrikes in the past hours against Houthi rebel positions in Hodeidah, Hajjah, Amran, Saadah and Raymah provinces.

Yemen has been locked in a civil war between its internationally-backed government and Houthi rebels for over three years.

Saudi Arabia has been involved in the conflict since March 2015. It is blamed for 10,000 of civilian casualties. Thousands have been forced to flee Yemen's main port city of Hodeidah since June after the coalition launch an offensive to capture it.