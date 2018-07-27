Two Palestinians Killed, Over 80 Injured in Gaza Border Protests – Ministry

Two Palestinians, including a 14-year-old teen, were killed, whereas over 80 others were injured as a result of shots fired by Israeli soldiers at a border protest in the Gaza Strip on Friday, Gaza's Health Ministry reported.
READ MORE: Palestinian Fire Kills Israeli Soldier Near Gaza Border — IDF
According to the ministry's statement, a 14-year-old teenager died from a gunshot wound to the head. Earlier it said that the other victim was 43-year-old Ghazi Abu Mustafa.
Hostilities between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have increased since late March, which marked the beginning of the Palestinian protest campaign against Israel — the Great March of Return.
All comments
Show new comments (0)