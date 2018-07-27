Register
22:13 GMT +327 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish Parliament.

    New Anti-Terrorism Law ‘Cover-Up’ for State of Emergency in Turkey – CHP Party

    © REUTERS / Umit Bektas
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New Turkish anti-terrorism bill is nothing but a cover-up for extension of the state of emergency in the country, which officially ended earlier in the week to persuade the world that situation in Turkey returned back to normal, Ozturk Yilmaz, a deputy chair of opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), told Sputnik on Friday.

    "This is first of all not democratic. This step is not a democratic step forward but just a cover-up of the current situation and [aimed] to show that the state of emergency ended in Turkey to the world. This is a misperception created by government that normal situation returns to the country," Yilmaz said.

    The lawmaker stressed that, on the contrary, the situation in the country has aggravated as the government in fact prolonged the same measures, which had been used during the state of emergency.

    "We were expecting the end of the state of emergency completely, without any conditions… But the government has introduced a new bill, which will provide the powers which could only be used in the case of the state of emergency. So that means the state of emergency will continue in the country," Yilmaz added.

    READ MORE: Turkey Refuses to Tolerate Threats as US Warns of Sanctions Over Detained Pastor

    Yilmaz said that CHP as the main Turkish opposition party would challenge the new anti-terrorism bill in the Constitutional Court. However, the lawmaker added that he was not sure if the law could be overrun as the court was controlled by the Turkish president.

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a discussion on Turkey-US Strategic Partnership: Looking to the Future at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, on March 21, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / NICHOLAS KAMM
    Turkey Refuses to Join US Sanctions on Iran, Calls Them 'Mistake'
    On Wednesday, the Turkish parliament approved a new anti-terror bill empowering the government to dismiss employees of the Armed Forces, police and public servants over links to extremist groups. The law also increases powers on detaining suspects for 48 hours without charge. The bill must be approved by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and will come into force after publication.

    On July 19, Turkey has lifted a state of emergency that had been in place for two years since 2016 failed coup. State of emergency was widely criticized by the Turkish opposition and a number of Western leaders citing threats to the rights and freedoms in Turkey.

    Related:

    Italian Minister Accuses Turkey of Not Fulfilling Migrant Deal Despite EU Money
    Loud F-16 Test Sparks Fears of Explosion in Turkish Capital
    Arrested Turkish TV Preacher Tells Police 'Bikini is Enough for Islamic Veiling'
    Tags:
    anti-terrorism legislation, law, Turkish Republican People's Party (CHP), Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 21 - 27
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse