WATCH Friday Prayer at Temple Mount Turns Into Violent Clash With Police

Police evacuated the mosque compound after being attacked with stones and fireworks. This comes 10 days after dozens of Palestinian worshippers confronted policemen in a similar stone-throwing incident.

Clashes erupted in Jerusalem's Temple Mount after midday prayers on Friday, after rioters threw stones and fireworks at police forces "in an unclear and inexplicable step,” local officials reported, as quoted by Haaretz.

Jerusalem: Muslim worshippers are clashing with the @israelpolice on Temple Mount, the police officers are responding with tear gas, one police officer was injured from a rock to his face. pic.twitter.com/lQ4YXeeqIy — Israel News Coverage (@IsraelNewsCvrge) 27 июля 2018 г.

The Waqf, an Islamic religious authority that runs the holy compound, claimed that the police blocked the exits from inside the mosque.

Jerusalem: Clip, Violent clashes on Temple Mount after police attacked following Muslim prayers, injuries reported pic.twitter.com/cLDbdfZLPH — Yiddish News (@YiddishNews) 27 июля 2018 г.

After swarming the compound, police employed stun grenades and tear gas to evacuate the area and disperse the crowd; several people were lightly wounded.

Flares/firecrackers? being fired off of the Temple Mount/Al Haram Al Sharif, 1:35ish pm Friday July 27 pic.twitter.com/6oDVSAkWuQ — Oren Oppenheim (@OrenOppenheim) 27 июля 2018 г.

The Temple Mount, the holiest place in Judaism, which is also sacred to Muslims, frequently turns into a site of violent confrontations. On July 17, clashes broke out between Palestinians and officials, leaving several people injured, after several dozen Palestinian worshippers threw stones at police.

On Jerusalem Day in mid-May, riots erupted in the city as the police removed several underage Israelis from the Temple Mount, citing violations of entrance guidelines.