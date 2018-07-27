Israel's Defense Minister Vows New Settlements in Response to Terror Attacks

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel was ready to carry out an attack on Hamas, adding that it would be seven times more extensive than the July 20 bombardment.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman tweeted that in response to the latest attacks, he has approved 400 new households in the Adam settlement, located five kilometers northeast of Jerusalem in the West Bank.

"The best answer to terrorism is the expansion of settlements," Lieberman wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday evening, according to the Israeli Army, a teenage assailant entered the settlement and stabbed three people before being killed.

READ MORE: WATCH Demonstration of First Drone Given to Israeli Settlement to Prevent Terror

The situation on the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip has significantly deteriorated over the past several months. Since March 30, the Palestinians have been holding mass rallies near the Gaza Strip border, known as the Great March of Return, which has already claimed the lives of more than 110 Palestinians, as Israel responded with riot dispersal means.

© REUTERS / Kobi Gideon/Courtesy of Government Press Office Trump Urges Israel to 'Be Very Careful' With Building Settlements in West Bank

Tensions further escalated on May 14, when over 60 Palestinians were killed and more than 2,700 injured in clashes with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in light of the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem. The Israeli forces had suppressed demonstrators using lethal weapons, citing security concerns.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government, along with a number of other countries, refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.