Register
13:04 GMT +327 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Police searching for a pair of missiles fired from Syria which eyewitnesses said landed in the Sea of Galilee, July 26, 2018

    Sea of Galilee Attack: Daesh Tries to Drag Israel to Syrian War - Ex-Intel Chief

    © Photo : Police Spokesman's Unit
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    115

    The Russian Defense Ministry reported that Wednesday's missile strike on Israeli territory was made from Daesh* positions in Syria and that the Israel Defense Forces responded by hitting the terrorists' missile launchers.

    Firing missiles ino the Sea of Galilee was nothing but an attempt by Daesh terrorists to draw Israel into a confrontation with the Syrian government, Amos Yadlin, the former head of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)'s military intelligence, told the Times of Israel newspaper.

    "I actually think [Daesh] did want to harm us. What [Daesh] wanted was apparently to cause some kind of confrontation between us and the Syrians, who are putting immense pressure on them with heavy shelling from Syrian planes and Russian planes," Yadlin, who now serves as head of Israel's Institute for National Security Studies think tank, said.

    READ MORE: Daesh Continues Resistance in Syria Only in US-Controlled Areas – Russian MoD

    He added that even though Daesh planned "to cause harm", the type of rockets the terrorist group used "are very, very inaccurate."

    Describing the IDF hitting Daesh instead of the Syrian Army as "the right move", Yadlin said that President Bashar Assad is not interested in opening a new front against Israel.

    "Assad's enemy today is the opposition. In the south, only Daesh remains. In the north, he still has other large forces in this area. The last thing the Syrian regime wants is an escalation [of fighting] against Israel," he said.

    READ MORE: Syria Launches a Dozen Strikes Against Daesh in Southern Golan Heights

    His remarks came as the Russian Defense Ministry expressed gratitude to the IDF for retaliation against the Wednesday missile attack, which the Ministry said was staged by Daesh terrorists based in Quneitra province.

    "A precision strike by jets and IDF artillery operatively destroyed Daesh terrorists and their rocket launchers," the Ministry added.

    Earlier, Israel media reported that two projectiles landed inside Israel's Sea of Galilee, located about 30 kilometers (18.5 miles) from Syria's border.

    READ MORE: Retired General Tells Sputnik How Syria Can Get Golan Heights Back From Israel

    According to The Jerusalem Post, the rockets were discovered on Wednesday evening after locals reported seeing an object fall into the water near the popular Gofra Beach, which is on the eastern side of the Sea of Galilee.

    A general view shows Baath city, bordering the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Syria June 24, 2017
    © REUTERS / Alaa Al-Faqir
    Syrian Army Gains Control of Strategic Hill Near Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
    A small pocket of Daesh terrorists remains concentrated in southwestern Syria; this region borders the Golan Heights, a Syrian territory occupied by the Israeli military since 1967 and annexed in 1982.

    Tensions near the Golan Heights have escalated in recent weeks amid the Syrian Army's efforts to free the country's south from militant groups.

    Militants not affiliated with Daesh or al-Nusra Front * began to surrender and evacuate from southern Syria on July 15 following negotiations facilitated by the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria.

    *Daesh, Al-Nusra Front, terrorist groups banned in Russia

    Related:

    Real Prospects of Israel, Egypt, Hamas Cooperation Against Daesh
    Damascus Slams Israel Over Golan Heights Issue, Cooperation With Daesh
    Changing Tune? Israel Says It's Essentially Part of US Anti-Daesh Coalition
    Tags:
    positions, terrorists, missile strike, confrontation, pressure, government, Daesh, Russian Defense Ministry, Israel, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Run, Girl, Run! Parkour Ladies of Egypt
    Run, Girl, Run! Parkour Ladies of Egypt
    Omarosa: ‘Unhinged’ and Seeking Revenge
    Omarosa: ‘Unhinged’ and Seeking Revenge
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse