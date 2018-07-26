Yemeni Houthis Target UAE's Abu Dhabi Airport With Drone - Reports

The Houthi movement, which strives to oust the country's President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi has intensified their missile shelling of Saudi territory in recent months after a Saudi-led coalition strike killed a Houthi political leader.

Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked the airport in UAE's capital Abu Dhabi with a drone, Al Masirah TV reported. There has been no immediate report on damage or casualties.

The Emirates has not confirmed the incident yet.

Earlier in the day, the Abu Dhabi airport reported "an incident involving a supply vehicle in Terminal 1." However, it is unclear whether this incident is connected with the Houthis' attack.

Abu Dhabi Airports can confirm that there has been an incident involving a supply vehicle in Terminal 1 airside area of the airport at approximately 4:00 pm today.This incident has not affected operations at AUH and flights continue to arrive and depart as scheduled. (1/2) — Abu Dhabi Airport (@AUH) July 26, 2018

​Abu Dhabi Airports will continue to monitor the situation with the concerned authorities and further updates will be made available in due course. (2/2)

— Abu Dhabi Airport (@AUH) July 26, 2018

The attack comes a day after Houthi movement targeted a Saudi Arabian warship off the western coast of Yemen.

