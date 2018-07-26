At Least 4 Police Killed in Kabul Suicide Attack

Hashmat Stanekzai, the spokesman for Kabul's police chief, was quoted as saying by the Tolo News agency that the attack took place at 5 a.m. (00:30GMT).
Earlier this week, a police source told Sputnik that a multiple rocket attacks have left three people wounded in the central Kabul.
Various militant groups, including the Taliban movement, continue to fight against the central government, as tensions in Afghanistan continue to escalate. The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported earlier, that the number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan in 2018 was the highest in any six-month period since 2009.
