Russian Military Thanks Israel for Striking Daesh Positions in Syria

The Russian ministry said that a strike on Israeli territory on Wednesday was made from Daesh positions and that the response from Israel had hit terrorists' missile launchers in Quneitra.
"Russian armed forces’ command in Syria used the existing communication channels to thank the IDF leadership for killing terrorists and stopping a massive provocation," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian military said the Daesh terror group tried on Wednesday evening to draw Israeli fire onto Syrian army positions by launching rockets into Israel.
"A precision strike by jets and IDF artillery operatively destroyed Daesh terrorists and their rocket launchers," the Russian ministry stated.
