Israeli Warning Sirens Sound in Golan Heights

Incidents in the disputed area of Golan Heights have intensified over the past weeks, with Israel exchanging attacks with Syria.

A projectile launch at Israeli territory, which appeared to be "errant fire from the internal fighting in Syria," was identified after rocket alert sirens were heard in the southeast Golan Heights near the border with Syria, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military warned that "since this morning, there has been an increase in the internal fighting in Syria and the Syrian Air Force's activity," adding that the army "is in high alert and will continue to operate against the violation of the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement."

The alarm comes a day after the Israeli military shot down a Syrian Sukhoi warplane that allegedly violated the country's airspace.

Military tensions in the Golan Heights have been running high in the recent weeks amid the Syrian army's offensive to clear remaining pockets of terrorists in the country's south. In response, Israel has intensified its operations in Syria, citing the alleged Iranian military presence as a pretext for strikes.

Earlier in July, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman pledged a "harsh response" to any attempts by the Syrian army to enter the Golan Heights, which became a demilitarized zone in accordance with the 1974 disengagement agreement. The UN-monitored accord stipulates that both sides abandon their plans to build up military forces on both sides of the demarcation line.

Israel and Syria have been at loggerheads over the disputed Golan Heights. Israel occupied the area as a result of the 1967 Six-Day War with Syria and annexed the territory in 1981. The annexation has never been recognized by the international community.

