Qatar Announces Start of Expansion of Airbase Hosting Over 10,000 US Troops

DOHA (Sputnik) – Qatari Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah on Tuesday announced the beginning of the expansion of the Al Udeid Air Base, which is hosting more than 10,000 US and coalition forces.

According to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), the foundation stone-laying ceremony was held in the presence of Al Attiyah and Brig. Gen. Jason Armagost, commander of US Air Force's 379th Air Expeditionary Wing based at the Al Udeid base.

The expansion of the base, which is part of the plan to strengthen strategic military cooperation between Qatar and the United States, includes the construction of new residential complexes and offices for joint activities and to improve the quality of life of the military personnel.

Earlier this year, Qatari Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah said that Doha sought to make the facility and US presence there "permanent."

Al Udeid, which is considered the largest US base in the Middle East, is home to the US Air Force Central Command (AFCENT).