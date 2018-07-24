IDF Launches 2 Interceptor Missiles at Aerial Threat in Golan Heights - Reports

Just a day before, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the David's Sling air defense system had intercepted two rockets after they triggered warning sirens in the disputed lands of Golan Heights.

According to the IDF, 2 Israeli missiles knocked down Syrian Sukhoi warplane, which entered the Israeli airspace. However, Damascus has not confirmed the statement.

Previously, Israeli radio reported Tuesday that the country had launched two missiles to intercept the incoming threat approaching from Syria after it triggered the emergency sirens.

According to the IDF, in recent months, air defense systems have constantly been shooting down UAVs coming from the other side of the Syrian border.

Tensions between the two countries escalated earlier this summer when the Syrian Arab Army launched an offensive operation against militants in the southern part of the country, pushing closer to the disputed Golan Heights, which has been occupied by Israel since 1967.

Israel, in turn, has recently intensified its operations in Syria, citing the alleged Iranian military presence as a pretext for strikes. Damascus and Tehran, however, have denied the allegations, stating that only Iranian military advisors are participating in the operations in order to help Syria fight terrorist groups.