Turkish President Erdogan Slams Israel as 'Most Fascist, Racist Country'

The 'nation-state' law passed by Israel legitimizes unlawful actions, oppression, shows that Israel is the most Zionist, fascist and racist country, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the parliament.

The spirit of Hitler has re-emerged among some Israeli administrators, according to the Turkish President.

Israel has shown it is a terrorist state by attacking Palestinians with tanks and artillery, he said in a speech to ruling AK Party lawmakers.

Erdogan has also stated that Ankara will continue security operations along its own country's borders until all the terrorists have been removed, adding no one has the right to criticize a new anti-terrorism law the government is drafting.

The emergency rule, which came into force after a July 2016 coup attempt, expired last week. Opponents of the ruling party consider the government's new anti-terrorism bill, now being debated in parliament, will give Erdogan extensive security powers.