Iran to Respond Reciprocally If US Tries to Block Its Oil Exports - Tehran

Over the last week, leaders from both countries have warned each other against taking possible aggressive moves, particularly concerning an oil trade blockade.

"If America wants to take a serious step in this direction it will definitely be met with a reaction and equal countermeasures from Iran," foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi told the press.

This latest development follows National Security Adviser John Bolton’s statement on Monday where he noted that US President Donald Trump was ready to take harsh steps against Tehran in the event of threats to Washington.

The White House addressed the statement by Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani, who previously suggested that Tehran may block Gulf oil exports in the event Iranian sales are stopped due to US sanctions.

Donald Trump announced the US withdral from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as Iran nuclear deal, in May 2018, also promicing to re-impose sanctions against Tehran and any company that does business with the country, despite all other state parties' opposition.

