‘Unimpressed’: Iran’s Foreign Minister Dismisses Trump’s All-Caps Twitter Threat

"COLOR US UNIMPRESSED: The world heard even harsher bluster a few months ago," Zarif wrote in a tweet. "And Iranians have heard them — albeit more civilized ones — for 40 yrs."

"We've been around for millennia & seen fall of empires, [including] our own, which lasted more than the life of some countries. BE CAUTIOUS!" he added.

​Zarif's comments come just one day after Trump warned Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that the country would suffer "consequences" if it continued to threaten the US.

"To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE," Trump wrote. "WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!"

​Trump was responding to remarks Rouhani made to a group of Iranian diplomats that suggested POTUS should not "play with the lion's tail [as] this would only lead to regret."

"America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars," Rouhani said, Reuters reported, citing state news agency IRNA. And apparently firing back at reports that the US was actively trying to destabilise Iran's leadership, he said, "You are not in a position to incite the Iranian nation against Iran's security and interests."

Zarif is not the only state official to have chimed in on the Twitter feud. During a Sunday speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Center for Public Affairs, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo compared the Iranian government to the mafia.

"The ayatollahs are in on the act, too. Judging by their vast wealth they seem more concerned with riches than religion," Pompeo said. "These hypocritical holy men have devised all kinds of crooked schemes to become some of the wealthiest men on Earth, while their people suffer."

​"The level of corruption and wealth among regime leaders shows that Iran is run by something that resembles the mafia more than a government," he added.

Although tensions between the US and Iran have been present in past administrations, they have intensified since Trump decided in early May to withdraw the US from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, an Obama-era agreement that saw the removal of Iranian sanctions in exchange for Iran ditching its nuclear ambitions and allowing regular international inspections to its nuclear facilities.

According to the US Treasury Department, the newly imposed Iranian sanctions will go into effect on August 6, November 4 and November 5.