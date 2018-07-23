Register
18:22 GMT +323 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Tuesday, April 7, 2015, file photo released by the semi-official Fars News Agency, Iranian warship Alborz, foreground, prepares before leaving Iran's waters, at the Strait of Hormuz

    Iran Will Close Strait of Hormuz if Country's Oil Shipments Threatened – Army

    © AP Photo / Fars News Agency, Mahdi Marizad
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    130

    Faced with tough US sanctions, Iran is looking to Europe and is tapping domestic resources to minimize their impact.

    Iran’s ground forces commander Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari has warned Washington and its allies to avoid trying to bring Iran's oil exports to a halt adding that the country’s armed forces have everything they need to defend the nation, Fars News wrote.

    "We support President Rouhani’s threat to close the Strait of Hormuz, and the Iranian Armed Forces have warned about it for years," General Heidari emphasized.

    The general repeated a similar warning made earlier this month by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari who said that if Tehran were not able to export oil via the Strait of Hormuz, “no other country would be able to do so."

    An oil tanker is seen off the port of Bandar Abbas, southern Iran (File)
    © AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE
    Iran May Block Oil Transit Via Strait of Hormuz if US Levies Sanctions - Commander
    Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamanei, has said that Washington wants to bring back the position it enjoyed in Iran prior to the 1979 Islamic Revolution and would not rest until it does.

    Amid the current standoff with the United States, Tehran said it will continue cooperation with the European Union if the outcome of the July 6 Vienna talks shows promising signs. 

    "If the process of the European foreign ministers’ meeting in Vienna, which is aimed at encouraging Iran to cooperate, is promising, we will continue our cooperation with Europe,” Rouhani noted.

    But after the Vienna talks by foreign ministers from Iran and the five world powers (Russia, China, Germany, France and Britain) failed to meet Tehran’s expectations with the EU’s foreign affairs commissioner Federica Mogherini saying only that the sides had agreed to continue talking, including on economic measures, over how to save the Iran nuclear deal, the Iranian parliament unveiled a comprehensive list of moves to fight off sanctions.

    According to information obtained by Fars News, the plan consists of a package of social and cultural measures to reinvigorate the country's economy and infrastructure against the US sanctions that come into effect on November 4.

    READ MORE: Iran's Guards Say Strait of Hormuz for All or 'No One' Amid Looming US Sanctions

    Following its withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, the United States has been ramping up pressure on its European allies threatening to penalize European companies which continue doing business with Tehran.

    Related:

    United States and Iran Unlikely to Face Off in Strait of Hormuz – Journalist
    Iran's Guards Say Strait of Hormuz for All or 'No One' Amid Looming US Sanctions
    Tags:
    warning, US sanctions, Iranian general, EU, IRGS, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Hassan Rouhani, Kiomars Heidari, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse