Bolton: Trump Told Me Iran Will Pay a Price if It Does Anything Negative

National Security Adviser John Bolton said in a statement on Monday that he and US President Donald Trump had discussed Iran.
"I spoke to the President over the last several days, and President Trump told me that if Iran does anything at all to the negative, they will pay a price like few countries have ever paid before," the official said.
In a twitter message on Sunday, Trump warned Tehran, saying that if Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ever threatened the United States again, his country would suffer consequences that "few throughout history have ever suffered."
By saying those words, Trump addressed a recent statement made by the Iranian president, who had suggested on Saturday that his country may block Gulf oil exports in the event Iranian exports are stopped. Rouhani also said later that "war with Iran is the mother of all wars and peace with Iran is the mother of all peace."
